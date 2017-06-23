Transcript for Flint airport attacker left officer with 12-inch gash on his neck: Hospital official

This was a matter millimeters to severing his major artery in her. Lieutenant Jeffrey Havel recovering after a harrowing attempt on his life Wednesday morning. At around 945 a chaotic scene at bishop international airport in Flint, Michigan and 911 calls pouring in. But when it altered alma here with the stabbing. The FBI saying this man a more fit to wait a Canadian citizen originally from Tunisia. Slash snapple's wrote and back. When the subject went up to the officer and stabbed in me since. Continued to exclaim how and he made a statement something to the effects of view of kill people in Syria Iraq and Afghanistan. And we are all going to die. Investigators beginning to piece together for two weeks movements in the days leading up to the attack. Saying he entered the US legally through Lake Champlain New York. We have information that the two we attempted. To buy a gun and was unsuccessful on that attempt in the United States. The FBI says instead the 49 year old purchased a twelve inch Amazon jungle survivor night similar to this one. Using it to ambush Neville outside the TSA checkpoint. I gave me in the football foot pennies and cool. The one and Coleman though. The two week pinned down by airport employees cutting short what could have been an even more disturbing streak of violence. The FBI says the two it was not on the radar of the US or Canadian authorities it's now believed he acted alone. Aerial rash at ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.