Transcript for Flint mayor pursuing lawsuit against Michigan over water distribution

It wasn't. Extra layer of can homelessness today in a roughly 35 minute meeting with governor Rick Snyder Monday morning near Karen Weaver says she trying to ask for the water distribution sites in linked to continue operating. They gave us their word that they would see us through this live in galvanize service line replacement and that we would have pot stay open until then. And they backed out on what. Bases near Weaver says the state trying to shut down every pond last fall and then again in January but she fought back after learning the school's hadn't been tested. And they want to talk about they have a legal you know legally they can do this was clearly understandable law. You know don't talk to us like we're still but we understand the law this is a moral issue it's an ethical. Issued the ponds were shut down last week because the state says the water is tested well below the federal action level for lead. For more than eighteen months mayor Weaver suggested the governor could have kept just two pods open as 121000 Flint homes. Week to have their pipes replaced with. He's so that he didn't want to have that conversation. That we need to change the conversation. A total of how precision isn't going to change. The governor's Press Secretary called their conversation he ended adding that the governor didn't tell near Weaver to quote. Get over it you know we have to take the state to court that's what we're going to do. And will salute them.

