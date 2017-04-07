Florida cops rescue pit bull left in hot car

More
Police officers broke a window in order to rescue a pit bull that was trapped in a hot car in Boynton Beach, Florida. The owner of the dog was later charged.
1:00 | 07/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida cops rescue pit bull left in hot car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48437671,"title":"Florida cops rescue pit bull left in hot car","duration":"1:00","description":"Police officers broke a window in order to rescue a pit bull that was trapped in a hot car in Boynton Beach, Florida. The owner of the dog was later charged.","url":"/US/video/florida-cops-rescue-pit-bull-left-hot-car-48437671","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.