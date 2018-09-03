Transcript for Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs gun safety bill in response to Parkland school shooting

To miss Jensen Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school. You may divorces her. You didn't let up. And he fought until it was change. You don't change your state he made a difference he should be proud every student Florida has a right to learn in a safe environment. And every parent has a right to send their kids to school knowing that they were returned safely at the end of the day. Today I'm signed bipartisan legislation. They help we'll help us achieve that. I want to thank everybody stand up here because everybody and here. Had impact on getting this historic legislation passed.

