Florida man wrangles gator using a broom and blanket

Michael Stauffer jumped into action after spotting the reptile in distress with a plastic ring around its neck.
0:27 | 01/24/18

Transcript for Florida man wrangles gator using a broom and blanket
Well good I got some credit. If he's of what blanket and a broom to subdue an alligator in Florida after taping its mouth closed. He cut through a plastic ring that somehow wound up. Around the gators tale. And then state officials took the animal back to where it belongs in that at this let me check off their bucket list now oh my god yes yes. On the yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

