Transcript for Florida teacher describes saving students from shooter by pulling them into her classroom

So I just went in this very strange auto pilot mode where it hit it on my feet I unlock my killer. Pulled it a little bit re locked it just happened to your pocket and be locking it really saved my life in the student's life because. Had not locked it the shooter couldn't come right into the killer landlocked an open my door and he just according in my room I don't know how many kids and Americans pulling them. And getting them and chatting and getting round. And then I suddenly saw the shooter. That's when he feet from me standing in the hallway actively shooting down the hallway just a barrage of bullets and staring at him thinking. White the police here this is changed a season full metal guard helmet face mask. Bulletproof armor cheating this rifle that I've never seen before. And I'm just looking at him but I'm still getting hit knowing it's an emergency so then I don't know when I decided it was the right time to close the killer I grab handle with both hands. And that's when I got knicks. Or agrees or every pilot had. It's a bullet hit your arm yes and in 88 team through the door before you were able to close fit I were still at. The open door to door was still open and Harry pulling it. Close with both hands knowing I really needed to get it shut tight because it's not easy to shot doesn't just fall. Into the locked position and add conclusion in July and shouting at my next door neighbor mr. Scott beat up. To those black he was doing thinking I was doing. So I closed my door heating closes in time then I heard him shoot. A barrage of bullets into mr. Beatles round. And it came to my rounds and shot about where my shots into my room breaking the glass of mind or how are you dealing. Having seen necks and it being very very real. It's awful you know I've never had to deal with anything like this before him a stoic person to begin when I'm not the most emotional. Priests and and so when I sit and think and I Potts about my 211 students. Who account from that class. It them it bit. I love them so much and make it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.