Florida teacher encourages students to stay 'calm' amid gunfire

More
Classroom video shows a teacher encouraging students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to "relax" and remain "as calm as you can" during Florida mass shooting.
0:59 | 02/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida teacher encourages students to stay 'calm' amid gunfire
Yeah yeah. Wash. Collapse at any. The black students are being. Put to assist the police and his hands are harder to calm his comrades. It's. And news communes every night. We're just not actually use the community and the minute I actually watch content where. We're. Just calmly and Muslims believe. You know I just. Apparently she and I but you know it's. What it took.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53104189,"title":"Florida teacher encourages students to stay 'calm' amid gunfire","duration":"0:59","description":"Classroom video shows a teacher encouraging students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to \"relax\" and remain \"as calm as you can\" during Florida mass shooting. ","url":"/US/video/florida-teacher-encourages-students-stay-calm-amid-gunfire-53104189","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.