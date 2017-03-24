Transcript for 4 found dead in Sacramento home

It does not appear to be a random acts. We believe the victims. Were known to the suspects. And at this point. A possible suspect. Is detained in San Francisco from all accounts has kept the street where things like this just don't happen. Calorie feline. An easy and it's pretty scary as this is a pretty quiet street and nothing really happens on the street and to have something like this happen it's just. Heartbreaking. Scaring him. Hoping that they did catch him and that. I as away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.