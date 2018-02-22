Funeral held for football coach killed while protecting students at school

More
Aaron Feis, 37, a father and husband, was one of the 17 people killed in the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
1:01 | 02/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Funeral held for football coach killed while protecting students at school
In her brother and the coach. And the guardian. And airing. Today. Erin another brother. Is the one who always. Should. Understanding. It was always been there with. That Murdoch started and in orbit. Because that area. There to the coach. His one who always shows understanding. And Hugo reed relentless motor grader. Not only the best out of you. But he expected. The best.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53281312,"title":"Funeral held for football coach killed while protecting students at school","duration":"1:01","description":"Aaron Feis, 37, a father and husband, was one of the 17 people killed in the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.","url":"/US/video/funeral-held-football-coach-killed-protecting-students-school-53281312","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.