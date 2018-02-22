Transcript for Funeral held for football coach killed while protecting students at school

In her brother and the coach. And the guardian. And airing. Today. Erin another brother. Is the one who always. Should. Understanding. It was always been there with. That Murdoch started and in orbit. Because that area. There to the coach. His one who always shows understanding. And Hugo reed relentless motor grader. Not only the best out of you. But he expected. The best.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.