Now Playing: Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans

Now Playing: Lady Liberty Portrayed as Woman of Color for 1st Time on US Currency

Now Playing: Driver Avoided Tolls With Remote-Controlled Device, Police Say

Now Playing: Hospitalized Mother Identified in Baltimore House Fire That Killed 6 Children

Now Playing: Funeral Procession for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald

Now Playing: Black Cats Up For Adoption on Friday the 13th

Now Playing: Feds Launch New Rail Crossing Safety Campaign: ‘Stop. Trains Can't.’

Now Playing: Georgia Deputy in Dramatic Shootout Caught on Dashcam

Now Playing: Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway

Now Playing: Inmate Crew Pushes Cars Stuck in Snow

Now Playing: Portland Goat Herd Ventures Into Snow

Now Playing: Power Goes Out at Pompeo Hearing

Now Playing: Justice Department and Baltimore Reach Consent Decree on Reforming City's Police Department

Now Playing: 1 Body Recovered in Search for Missing Children at Baltimore House Fire

Now Playing: Preview of the General Mattis Confirmation Hearing

Now Playing: Bodies of 5 Children Recovered at Baltimore House Fire

Now Playing: Drone Video Captures Snow Day in Portland

Now Playing: Middle Schoolers Using 3-D Printer to Create Prosthetic Hand

Now Playing: 'Ambushed and Shot' Arizona State Trooper Helped by Passer-By