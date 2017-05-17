Transcript for Georgia carries out its 1st execution of 2017

Also breaking overnight Georgia conducting its first execution of 2017. The State's executed more inmates last year than anywhere else in the US. 45 year old JW led for those convicted of murdering his 73 year old neighbor in 1992. Stanford's lawyers asked for leniency because leopard was only twenty years old at the time and they say his brain was still developing.

