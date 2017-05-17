Georgia carries out its 1st execution of 2017

More
45-year-old J.W. Ledford was convicted of murdering his elderly neighbor in 1992.
0:22 | 05/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Georgia carries out its 1st execution of 2017
Also breaking overnight Georgia conducting its first execution of 2017. The State's executed more inmates last year than anywhere else in the US. 45 year old JW led for those convicted of murdering his 73 year old neighbor in 1992. Stanford's lawyers asked for leniency because leopard was only twenty years old at the time and they say his brain was still developing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47462834,"title":"Georgia carries out its 1st execution of 2017","duration":"0:22","description":"45-year-old J.W. Ledford was convicted of murdering his elderly neighbor in 1992.","url":"/US/video/georgia-carries-1st-execution-2017-47462834","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.