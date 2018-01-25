-
Now Playing: Private Emmanuel Mensah: African immigrant, American hero
-
Now Playing: Georgia Democrat could become America's 1st African-American female governor
-
Now Playing: Trump comes to Davos with an argument to make
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's willing to talk to Mueller under oath
-
Now Playing: Republicans claim FBI officials' texts show anti-Trump bias
-
Now Playing: The full 'secret society' text between FBI agents: Was it meant in jest?
-
Now Playing: GOP escalate attacks on Robert Mueller's investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump: I am willing to talk to Mueller under oath
-
Now Playing: Trump says he wants to sit down with Robert Mueller under oath
-
Now Playing: White House doesn't denyTrump questioned acting FBI director about 2016 vote
-
Now Playing: Alex Azar: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Russia investigation heats up as questions surround Trump's meeting with McCabe
-
Now Playing: CNN anchor Don Lemon calls out Trump
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump skips Davos trip
-
Now Playing: White House to release 'legislative framework' on immigration
-
Now Playing: Special counsel seeking interview with Trump: Sources
-
Now Playing: Democrats accuse Trump of not holding up his end of the bargain on DACA deal
-
Now Playing: Trump enacts new tariffs on washing machines and solar cells
-
Now Playing: Sen. Tammy Duckworth pregnant with 2nd child
-
Now Playing: Attorney general interviewed by special counsel in Russia probe