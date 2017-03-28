Girl badly burned playing with homemade slime

Siobhan Quinn says her 11-year-old daughter, Kathleen, suffered severe burns from playing with homemade slime.
1:40 | 03/28/17

Makes it dean. Mainly for months should bomb Quinn thought she was winning the battle between electronics social media. Can. And her eleven year old daughter Kathie Lee thought was right I parents bought obvious. And when neighbors aren't up she was analysts I don't tests this rochlin fifth grader was making parallel. World of black designing and sometimes selling slime. Just like everywhere Nelson schools I feel terrible I feel like our smother. But last weekend while at a sleepover Kathleen woke up in the middle of the night in excruciating. Pain. I found out. Moral high own rule. When she returned home the next day was like crying in pain in her hands heart and you look at them anymore covered. In listeners the Quinn conduct which miners' hospital where doctors determined those blisters. We're actually second and third degree burns most likely the result of prolonged exposure to borax one of the main ingredients in home aides lined. Doctor meg in hand it is a pediatric doctor it's South Shore hospital. It's really have to read the packages now what you're mixing and are certain things and arm that are just dangerous Kathleen is recovering. But she's missed a week of school. And sleeps with her hands in splits. Are milking and pro a difficult lessons she had to learn the hard way. One her mother hopes will resonate with others. I've had other mothers always made a million times it's fine but nothing happened to my child. We made it a million times too and nothing happens Julie launch at wc TV news center five.

