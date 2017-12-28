Transcript for Glitch in computer lotto system denies winners their money

A lottery officials in South Carolina have some explaining to do many people who played the State's at a play game. Thought they had won the top prize of 500 dollars Mo money went to claim it. They get an error message lottery officials say computer glitch caused more people to win that she would. Have been allowed but that explanation is not sitting well with those holding the winning ticket. Christmas. Zia has really hitting us think and so I mean. And I can believe that one. Every act soon we'll there was unbelievable woods diamonds and other features. FF it really is unbelievable. So the computer error is under investigation lottery officials are telling people who played the game during a two hour period Monday. To hang on to their tickets until more information is released.

