Old Glory Relay brings together veterans from around the US

Participants in the relay move a single American flag across the country
0:48 | 11/11/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Old Glory Relay brings together veterans from around the US
Okay. We're. Our whole goal is to not only get out the whereabouts you Marty BB but just unite folks with the American flag. And do their hand by hand off my hand out my hand off to continue to do that over the 62 days as I get ready for handoff I see my friend and ex teammate in front me. I'm just looking forward to him enough that flagging than watching them go run their legs. And then the camaraderie that comes along with that we just do that day after day after day and that's that's what's special about you learn feelings.

