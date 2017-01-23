Transcript for Good Samaritan Killed in San Antonio Mall Shooting Was With Wife Getting Wedding Rings Cleaned

Shots fired inside the San Antonio mall just started running pending case. Everybody is going it was it was chaos we sit on a bit these Sunday afternoon to gunman turned the rolling oaks mall. It to a shooting gallery the men over the Kay Jewelers what they did they'd gone to get the mayor to to try to stop them. Investigators say one of the brave men 42 year old Jonathan Murphy was shot dead the other man who wiggled Kerry was able to shoot the gunmen. Back to clocks that turned and ran it starts with Christmas just rent rent and shops rent. The second suspect took off on foot. Randomly firing at customers ran through the mall to people who hit suffered non life threatening injuries. From where we were standing lead we hid behind a wall. You can hear like this that's getting closer I get almost like he was running yourself. The suspected gunman 34 year old Jason Matthew preacher with Witter capture. If alleged murder crime which are transported to the hospital in critical condition. Doctor severe too with gunned down. What reportedly in the ball with this wife to get there wedding bands clean. Group one B page was created for Murphy's family calling him John the protector. A man who lost his life making sure nobody else did it. We protectors they both suspects are facing capital murder and aggravated robbery charges. Kenneth Bolton ABC news Los Angeles.

