First-grader is lone walkout from her school during day of national protest

More
Havana Chapman-Edwards was the only student to walk out from her school in Alexandria, Virginia, today.
1:03 | 04/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First-grader is lone walkout from her school during day of national protest
Now I need a nice. He came here Bob Allen's. Hair and when I want and Blair are wearing where it happened when I was like only. You know all the way she out of that my hands healing me and I commend Colin in my head. Thank can't stand in the eighth inning not a a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54624310,"title":"First-grader is lone walkout from her school during day of national protest","duration":"1:03","description":"Havana Chapman-Edwards was the only student to walk out from her school in Alexandria, Virginia, today.","url":"/US/video/grader-lone-walkout-school-day-national-protest-54624310","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.