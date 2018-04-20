Transcript for First-grader is lone walkout from her school during day of national protest

Now I need a nice. He came here Bob Allen's. Hair and when I want and Blair are wearing where it happened when I was like only. You know all the way she out of that my hands healing me and I commend Colin in my head. Thank can't stand in the eighth inning not a a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.