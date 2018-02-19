Transcript for Gun owner destroys AR-15 rifle he bought more than 30 years ago

Hi David Scott Butler and this is. My pre been. Legally registered. Quick. Purchased there here's. Now I'm firm believer in the Second Amendment many men have come to my arm. Content you listen to me that we need dental and whether he might have more easily hurt desist. Killed. We'll be honest. A lot of time issue. I'm not a hunt. Never killed anything with the. Bunch a targets. I remember. At the sandy hook happened. Since my life I gladly give just come out it would save the life. Just one child. Past five years ago now. And since then over 400 people have been shot over 200 school shootings. So I guess my words would just empty words in the spur of the moment. Now. Here we are seventeen more lives lost. So when do we change. When do we make laws that say maybe a weapon like this isn't. Acceptable in today's society. When there's a lot of blame people who put on. Desensitize and live video games and the Internet. At parent in mental illness. Alternately. It's a gun like this one. That takes away the lives. This is the end result. A lot of people so all that we change the laws. The criminals are still there may get the weapons so why should we punish illegal gun owners. Which I am one. But I want to give you a news flash. Until the other day Nicholas Cruz. Was a legal gun. Stephen panic. In Las Vegas killing 58 people was a legal gun owner until that night. And quite frankly anyone any legal gun owner is capable of snapping. And committing a horrific crime. Even without mental illness. So now. What do I do it this. Finally get rid of it. Now. I could sell it get by get between 60800. Dollars for it. And because it is the pre ban weapon. And it is registered. I would have to sell it either. A legal license. Huntsman. Gun dealer. Or. To someone in law enforcement. On the back of my head I say well. Would it. One whether revises weapon your child gets hold of it. And brings it to school one day. And shoots a bunch of people can I live with that. I don't think I could. So. Decided today. On and make sure this work will never be able to take away. The barrel of this known never be pointed at them. Me think about it is the right to own this weapon more important someone's life. A weapon like this certain courses so much death and destruction. We look at the pictures of those victims. Is that right more important. And thinks. So. We make sure that we'll never happened with my work. You. The people who always. There's so many of them out there. Now and yeah unless. And a lot of people are gonna say I'm stupid for doing. That this was a personal choice. I can't live knowing. My guns out there and it comes one day possibly commit. Horrific act like the other day employ. Hamas saying. That this is for everyone. And this isn't the answer. To solve all the problems. And quite frankly there is no answer no one thing is gonna change and they'll always be. People. Wanted to kill and will do it one way or another. But did not gonna do with this. Only maybe someone will see this thing ideology is this a memorable. Role in haters out there. Looming on there is doing its. I hope and pray. It doesn't say anything now of one of these guns pointed in your child's GU.

