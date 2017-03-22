-
Now Playing: Friendly whales entertain tourists on a boat in California
-
Now Playing: North Carolina teacher invites Harlem Globetrotter to perform iconic handshakes
-
Now Playing: Hail breaks car's rear windshield
-
Now Playing: Manhunt continues for kidnapped 15-year-old Tennessee student
-
Now Playing: WWII veteran gets 100th birthday surprise
-
Now Playing: Detroit-based nonprofit holds goat yoga fundraiser
-
Now Playing: NYPD arrest Manhattan hate crime stabbing suspect
-
Now Playing: Severe hailstorm pelts Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Dangerous storm rips through Georgia
-
Now Playing: Italian grandmas taste test pastas at three different price points
-
Now Playing: Rapper Wyclef Jean calls for investigation into racial profiling
-
Now Playing: New video released of alleged Tom Brady jersey thief
-
Now Playing: Fugitive ex-teacher researched 'teen marriage,' police say
-
Now Playing: Trump makes final pitch for GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: Trapper pulls huge alligator from manhole in Florida
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving fire damages more than a dozen homes just outside Kansas City
-
Now Playing: Desperate hunt for missing teacher, student continues
-
Now Playing: New video appears to show moment Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey was taken
-
Now Playing: Severe weather affects parts of the South with potentially dangerous thunderstorms
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee bus driver's good deed captured on camera