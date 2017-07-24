Transcript for Harrowing details revealed in deadly Texas human-smuggling case

Immigration agents say is many as a hundred undocumented immigrants were crammed into a sweltering tractor trailer the air conditioning not working. Parked outside a CN Antonio Wal-Mart doesn't suffering from the intense triple digit heat. Folks were working literally baking in the scheme to Texas on. The immigrants reportedly from Mexico and Central America. So far ten people have died officials say thirty people including two children were rushed to the hospital some suffering from traumatic brain injury. These people when that tree without these funds that tidal waters in the a lot of heat stroke. Lot of dehydration. Today the suspected driver James Matthew Bradley a Florida in federal court. A Wal-Mart employee called 911 when he spotted a dis oriented Meehan who was desperate for water. That dot. That's quite right. Overnight vigils in San Antonio to remember the victims of one of the worst cases of human smuggling in Texas. Earlier this month a police officer found twelve people stuck in the back of an un air conditioned box truck. It's one of the deadliest cases on record happened in Victoria Texas back in 2003. When nineteen people locked in a stifling hot big rig die. Investigators say surveillance cameras in this parking lot so people jumping off of that truck and into waiting cars some even running into the well lights immigration agents say they're now searching for anyone else connected to this operation. In San Antonio Texas Don you back as ABC news.

