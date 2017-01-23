-
Now Playing: Second Suspect Caught After Fatal San Antonio Mall Shooting
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg Discusses Her Experience at NYC Women's March
-
Now Playing: Heavy Snowfall in Lake Tahoe
-
Now Playing: Georgia Officials Request Help for Tornado-Damaged Counties
-
Now Playing: United Airlines 'IT Issue' Grounds All Domestic Flights
-
Now Playing: Victim Speaks Out After Lawyer Convicted of Hypnotizing Clients
-
Now Playing: Trump Administration Battles Inauguration Numbers
-
Now Playing: Body Cam Footage Shows Rescue of Trapped Woman From Burning Car
-
Now Playing: 19 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
-
Now Playing: 1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
-
Now Playing: Obama Border Chief Says Trump's Proposed Border Wall a Waste of Time and Money
-
Now Playing: 1 Dead After Mall Shooting in Texas
-
Now Playing: Chance Encounter Between an Uber Driver and a Customer Leads to Good News
-
Now Playing: Mudslides and Flooding Reported in the West
-
Now Playing: Missing Woman's Family Takes Matters Into Their Own Hands: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Inauguration of Brand New Administration
-
Now Playing: Kelsie Schelling's Family Searches for Answers in Disappearance: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Video Shows Boyfriend Using Missing Woman's Car, Police Say: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Stranger Asks Families of Missing Women For Money To See Them Again
-
Now Playing: Pregnant Woman Goes Missing After Meeting Boyfriend