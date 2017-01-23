Heavy Snowfall in Lake Tahoe

More
Stunning drone footage captures Lake Tahoe after a blanket of heavy snowfall.
0:28 | 01/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heavy Snowfall in Lake Tahoe
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44990890,"title":"Heavy Snowfall in Lake Tahoe","duration":"0:28","description":"Stunning drone footage captures Lake Tahoe after a blanket of heavy snowfall.","url":"/US/video/heavy-snowfall-lake-tahoe-44990890","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.