Helicopter rescues swimmer trapped in raging river

More
California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued a swimmer trapped on a rock in the middle of a raging river in California.
1:04 | 06/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Helicopter rescues swimmer trapped in raging river
And eighty feet Matt. That. OK we don't know what a crappy and left go to jail if you're you're doing look at a couple of it left five. Continue to sort of metal door. That left three. Absentee. Two. But was still. Continue. Dave he's at the basic giving event they get him. It then that's it that it could lift ticket without power good thing about today. Roughly. The bigger. They've now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48329794,"title":"Helicopter rescues swimmer trapped in raging river","duration":"1:04","description":"California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued a swimmer trapped on a rock in the middle of a raging river in California.","url":"/US/video/helicopter-rescues-swimmer-trapped-raging-river-48329794","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.