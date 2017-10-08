-
Now Playing: High school football player dies after being injured at practice
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots top $300M
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Bargains on beauty and bling under $20
-
Now Playing: New survey reveals the credit cards with the most potential fees
-
Now Playing: US State Department expels 2 Cuban diplomats
-
Now Playing: First responders turn to drones to save lives
-
Now Playing: Jury delivers guilty verdicts in father, daughter murder case
-
Now Playing: Fired Google engineer to file labor complaint
-
Now Playing: Unarmed Russian Air Force jet flies over Pentagon, Capitol, CIA, White House
-
Now Playing: Woman's purse catches fire at Nevada city council meeting
-
Now Playing: Twin lottery jackpots worth more than $300M each
-
Now Playing: Mystery arson in Milwaukee neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Former Google engineer fired for anti-diversity memo stands by his words
-
Now Playing: 2 hikers cross paths with mountain lion at Sequoia National Park
-
Now Playing: Emergency crews try to save a worker crushed at construction site
-
Now Playing: Baby abandoned in trash bag survived 3 days, police say
-
Now Playing: Man attempts push-up world record to help homeless veterans
-
Now Playing: Mississippi tattoo parlor attempts to 'erase the hate'
-
Now Playing: 7 taxis robbed by man on bicycle, police say
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods skips Florida DUI hearing, pleads not guilty