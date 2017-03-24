High school student performs Heimlich maneuver on classmate

More
A Wisconsin high school student trained in first aid by local police used the Heimlich maneuver to save a classmate who was choking in the cafeteria.
0:44 | 03/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High school student performs Heimlich maneuver on classmate
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46344395,"title":"High school student performs Heimlich maneuver on classmate","duration":"0:44","description":"A Wisconsin high school student trained in first aid by local police used the Heimlich maneuver to save a classmate who was choking in the cafeteria.","url":"/US/video/high-school-student-performs-heimlich-maneuver-classmate-46344395","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.