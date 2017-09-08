-
Now Playing: Escaped Ohio rape suspect committed suicide as police closed in
-
Now Playing: Disturbance resolved after Arkansas inmates take control of part of prison
-
Now Playing: Victims of storm damage in Salisbury, Md., discuss possible tornado
-
Now Playing: Preschool-age boy found dead in van outside Orlando child care center: Police
-
Now Playing: Cat scares off coyote in dramatic encounter
-
Now Playing: Aug. 26, 1992: Hurricane Andrew hits Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Aug. 23, 1992: Hurricane Andrew hits Florida
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway after Missouri police officer killed at traffic stop
-
Now Playing: Sikhs still fighting to be understood 5 years after Oak Creek temple massacre
-
Now Playing: Northwestern professor suspected in fatal stabbing to appear in court
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident: Police
-
Now Playing: California man charged in school cyber-threat case
-
Now Playing: 911 audio released after inmate escapes custody
-
Now Playing: Caught on camera: Lightning bolt strikes Texas house
-
Now Playing: Brother of slain Clinton Officer Gary Michael: 'He was my hero'
-
Now Playing: Feds say Minnesota mosque explosion caused by IED
-
Now Playing: Chicago to sue Justice Department over sanctuary city policy
-
Now Playing: Giant sinkhole condemns Florida homes
-
Now Playing: Trump greets wedding guests at his New Jersey golf club
-
Now Playing: Runner holds up collapsing competitor to cross 10K finish line