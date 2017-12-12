Former Homeland Security Secretary to terrorists: 'You will not win'

More
Jeh Johnson walked through the tunnel under Port Authority as part of his daily commute 24 hours after the terror attack there.
1:21 | 12/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Homeland Security Secretary to terrorists: 'You will not win'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51737996,"title":"Former Homeland Security Secretary to terrorists: 'You will not win'","duration":"1:21","description":"Jeh Johnson walked through the tunnel under Port Authority as part of his daily commute 24 hours after the terror attack there.","url":"/US/video/homeland-security-secretary-terrorists-win-51737996","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.