Transcript for Homicide suspect linked to 9 murders in 3 weeks: Police

So today I'm saddened to share with you. More sources of violence in our community it's. But I'm proud of the work that our agencies both federal state and local are dealing as partners. We are working together. We're using new technologies and sharing resources with one goal in mind and that's stopping violence and making our community safer. You all may remember they arrest that we made on December 17. Of cleanup is cut Coxe. The rest of them but for killing his mother and stepfather and near thirteenth street and highland avenue. He explains opposite roster cuts aren't seen and he's been in jail sentence. Detectives didn't stop there. They kept digging because that's what good police officers do. They kept working with our partner agencies and they found more victims. Seven more. Dating back to November 27 when two men were shot to death near sixteenth street and Indian school. Evidence from that scene points to curtsy. Not even a week later I December socket a security guard was shot and killed near 44 avenue and Indian school. Evidence again links at saint tickets. December 11 a man was shot and killed near 500 is Harrison and hand out evidence from that same points to curtsy. Just two more days later on December 13. A man shot and killed near 55 avenue and camelback and on Dell. Evidence from that scene points directly to Coxe. In December 15. Another man was shot and killed near 58 avenue and cal back again in Glendale. Again that evidence points to Coxe. Less than two hours later. A woman is kidnapped near 66 avenue and Bethany home. Her sexually assault a body was found the next day in an Alley near 17100. South archery and Phoenix she took it was shot to death. And evidence from that same points to patsy. The very next say Davis was a rustic curtsy. And booked him for killing his mother and her husband. Nine deaths. Three weeks. Nine people shot in our communities and almond Oakland Allen in its. Let me take a minute to recognize a victim's. And are well Martin. Parker Smith. Salem Richards. Cases were down. LaTroy expert. Christopher Cameron. Maria the other way up Rene coaxing. And Edward nine. It we can find a positive today. If we can find something positive today. We can look around this room and on the stage sending together we have let down almond don't. FB IA TF our elected officials. And in the audience we have the detectives were a part of this to make this all happened. Partner standing together and committed to stopping violence and our communities. Because we know the cardinals are not bound by geographical boundaries about city limits that go wherever they can to find their next victim and today. Here's proof that our valley law enforcement is committed to working together regionally. Sharing information originally. Showing resource is regionally and capturing criminals wherever they may go and hide and.

