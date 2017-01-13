Transcript for Hospitalized Mother Identified in Baltimore House Fire That Killed 6 Children

The investigation is underway into the Baltimore house fire that left six. Children dead all six are among nine from the same family they're siblings and their mother made it out alive. The woman is Katie Malone the mother here special assistant to Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings. She's in critical condition this morning congressman Cummings said that he is praying for his staff for. And four children. I have talked to her family at length this morning her mother and father met mother and advertisement. They are still trying to wrap their arms around this. The loans husband was at work when the fire broke out overnight Thursday ago funny page has been set up to help the family raise money. More than 90000 dollars collected.

