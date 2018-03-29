Transcript for Howard University employees fired for allegedly misusing financial aid

Howard university in Washington has fired six employees in connection with a financial aid fraud officials say the workers received tuition benefits to cover the costs of their classes but at the same time. They were also receiving university grant money together the benefits added up to more than the cost of full tuition. Well whistle blower claimed nearly a million dollars was stolen but the university has not confirmed that amount.

