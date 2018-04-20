Hundreds gather to pay respects to former first lady Barbara Bush

More
President George H.W. Bush greeted mourners in front of his late wife's casket as she lay in repose in Houston.
15:08 | 04/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds gather to pay respects to former first lady Barbara Bush

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54617006,"title":"Hundreds gather to pay respects to former first lady Barbara Bush","duration":"15:08","description":"President George H.W. Bush greeted mourners in front of his late wife's casket as she lay in repose in Houston.","url":"/US/video/hundreds-gather-pay-respects-lady-barbara-bush-54617006","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.