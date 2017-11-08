Hundreds of NYPD officers applaud as injured cop leaves hospital

Hundreds of New York Police Department officers and staff members stood, shoulder to shoulder, as 30-year-old officer Hart Nguyen left Jamaica Hospital Medical Center today.
1:52 | 08/11/17

