Transcript for Hunter who says he mistook woman for a deer charged with manslaughter

For Jamie bill Quist these photos are reminders of the time he spent with his wife. 43 year old Rosemary till quest was walking her dogs just after dusk when she was shot by Thomas Jim Clough ski the 34 year old thought she was a dear. It's it's a small town in. They're struggling right now. Because there's such there's tragedy. It's affecting very minute very large portion of that community they just wanted to put my condolences go out there for the. Filming the district attorney of should topple county is from Sherman. A week after the shooting he announced a grand jury chose to charge blouse key injured with second degree manslaughter and hunting after sunset. He's facing fifteen years in prison if found guilty. Here 100%. Identify your target if you can not a done by your target but shoot what's that the default is not to shoot. It's not to shoot Janie bill Chris says he's pleased that the charges have been filed he's begging hunters to be extra cautious. Please be aware. You know I mean just be aware of what you're doing before you pull the trigger on it got. And know what's around you make sure you're no orchard doing it people just need to get back to basics should just realize you know. Just it's the only got to realize you have the you know a deadly weapon in your hand at least street hoops aunts. In court did louse d.s bail was set for 50000. Dollars he did post that bail is due back in court at the end of January. Reporting in May feel Jeffrey sack seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.