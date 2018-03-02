Transcript for ICE arrests father of 3

We're millionaires candlelight this is happening every night there are tears at the Jamal home. So that's frustrating because he hasn't done any thing rose. This is one that none cited Jamal is the model father he's. Obviously very dedicated band always there always involved with anything goes on his wounds on top of this until Wednesday January 24 when ice immigration and customs enforcement. Told him he's going back to Bangladesh after more than thirty years in the states sometimes like out of no nowhere. Start thinking about what might happen tune. It's hard for mom to carry the load I haven't seen Harry worries me. My brother has different times and once and a while his only silence. It's really hard on them these pictures captured the moments they cherish our inform them back. But they fear the future may be very different I don't mean think it's right and no one house the power. And Nolan should be able to do that and one after three decades of living the American dream this family fears they're dreaming. Is over people don't do anything wrong shouldn't. Have to face things it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.