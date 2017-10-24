Transcript for Iditarod champ faces dog-doping allegations

Well there's a scandal rocking the world's most famous dog sled race for time Iditarod champion Dallas CV. Is denying that he gave his dons a banned pain reliever during this year's race race organizers say four of his dogs tested positive after finishing in March. CV has already withdrawn from next year's race in protest of the allegation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.