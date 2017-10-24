Iditarod champ faces dog-doping allegations

More
Four-time Iditarod winner Dallas Seavey addressed the claims in a video.
0:23 | 10/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iditarod champ faces dog-doping allegations
Well there's a scandal rocking the world's most famous dog sled race for time Iditarod champion Dallas CV. Is denying that he gave his dons a banned pain reliever during this year's race race organizers say four of his dogs tested positive after finishing in March. CV has already withdrawn from next year's race in protest of the allegation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50684913,"title":"Iditarod champ faces dog-doping allegations","duration":"0:23","description":"Four-time Iditarod winner Dallas Seavey addressed the claims in a video.","url":"/US/video/iditarod-champ-faces-dog-doping-allegations-50684913","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.