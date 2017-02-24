Transcript for Immigration attorneys question ICE agents in Denver courthouse

Maybe in a car. Okay. What's happened. Familiar name area summit. You aren't. OK I'm here. Okay here these adjustments going on his person who comes out. Get alerts and a grass. I think you know or person is arrested. Basically anything. You couldn't be happening markets. You can accompany my. Desirable. Are there other agents here is out. More on the committee and yeah. Here. I. It's this. Terrible warrants. My. Give away. I mean getting relief and. Okay honey okay. For you coming. See how the warrant for I have some. This question. I. It's the headquarters staff you know you're here to Torres money. So you know. You wouldn't contact. Oh. Answer any question. You want it's. Yeah tell us whether you. Hop. It won't answer any questions it will isn't. Bruno. MS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.