Transcript for 1 injured in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say

It all those walkouts came as we learned of another school shooting this one in Florida it left one student wounded and another now in custody shooting happened this morning inside forest high school no talent a forty miles south of Gainesville. Police say one student shot another in the ankle no one else was hurt officials but the school on lockdown. Paul I it was intentional. Panama and that right now are not releasing because we're. Still investigating back there are no other injuries it in this entire incident only the 117 year old. Yes the school president and progress who was active so yes there was due to severity told yet. All the students and the staff of our of the main school system. Do its job of security that they are after. That process combine it and let me made as clear what is it just one entity OK it was a school system. It was law enforcement and it was Farris. That saved the lives today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.