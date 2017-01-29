Iranian Mother Reunited With Detained 5-Year-Old

More
Donald Trump's immigration order led to the temporary separation of a child from her mother at Dulles International Airport.
1:06 | 01/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iranian Mother Reunited With Detained 5-Year-Old
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45127091,"title":"Iranian Mother Reunited With Detained 5-Year-Old","duration":"1:06","description":"Donald Trump's immigration order led to the temporary separation of a child from her mother at Dulles International Airport.","url":"/US/video/iranian-mother-reunited-detained-year-45127091","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.