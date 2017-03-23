Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers

A Jewish man who is a dual Israeli-American citizen has been arrested in Israel in connection with a series of bomb threats made against Jewish community centers and Jewish schools in the United States and other countries, sources told ABC News.
2:54 | 03/23/17

Transcript for Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

