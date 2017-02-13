Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sexual abuse

One of Jerry Sandusky's adult sons faces multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.
0:16 | 02/13/17

Comments
The Jerry sandusky case made national headlines now his son is under arrest police today arresting Jefferson and a ski in state college Pennsylvania he's charged with sexually assaulting a child. His father the former Penn State football coach was sentenced to at least thirty years in prison for multiple counts. Child sex abuse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

