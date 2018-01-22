Transcript for New Jersey town bans nonresidents from using roads during rush hour

For the sun came up this morning news signs weren't built with new rules and as Russia restarted officers were pulling over dozens of cars. The message if you don't work or live in Lilja steal our local streaks. This. An extreme threat initiative but we haven't been trapped if you haven't Leone you get it. No you don't morning time we have a so many traffic William. The small community battles of fresh eyewitness compounded when traffic is backed up on the George Washington bridge and traffic acts like waves and Google Maps and traffic onto the roads. And Leoni as commuters try to find a faster way to work and school. But this morning battle changed my apple maps showing that sixty broke closures in the India and not everyone is happy about it. I don't think that this is the whole community who will be the mayor saying it this is 63. Legal. There's a US Supreme Court decision from 1977. That gives municipalities the absolute right to legislate. Restrictions on roads that are under their control as long as those roads are open to all residents and we pars. Mayor Ziegler is saying major streets and businesses will still be open to everyone for those who work in living Leone until now need these yellow decals on their cars. And for now the traffic stops are just warnings.

