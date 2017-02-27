Jewish cemetery vandalized in Philadelphia

More
Volunteers cleaning up the damage say hundreds of headstones were vandalized at the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
0:35 | 02/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jewish cemetery vandalized in Philadelphia
And another Jewish cemetery has been vandalized this time in Philadelphia hundreds of a head stones or damaged a cemetery near Saint Louis. Was vandalized last week as well and. Why. I think that's really don't think you could say because. There's really no reason for it to be done yeah I'm hoping it was maybe this you know some drunk kids are doing something of an attack but just the fact that there are so many. And there's over a hundred. Tombstones down here and it's it's it's very you know heartbreaking that someone would do this. It is a few days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45776669,"title":"Jewish cemetery vandalized in Philadelphia","duration":"0:35","description":"Volunteers cleaning up the damage say hundreds of headstones were vandalized at the Mount Carmel Cemetery.","url":"/US/video/jewish-cemetery-vandalized-philadelphia-45776669","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.