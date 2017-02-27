Transcript for Jewish cemetery vandalized in Philadelphia

And another Jewish cemetery has been vandalized this time in Philadelphia hundreds of a head stones or damaged a cemetery near Saint Louis. Was vandalized last week as well and. Why. I think that's really don't think you could say because. There's really no reason for it to be done yeah I'm hoping it was maybe this you know some drunk kids are doing something of an attack but just the fact that there are so many. And there's over a hundred. Tombstones down here and it's it's it's very you know heartbreaking that someone would do this. It is a few days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.