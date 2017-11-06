Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on his flight

More
Former President Carter greeted everyone on a plane headed to Washington from Atlanta. The 92-year-old smiled the entire way down the aisle.
0:42 | 06/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on his flight
Probably what we'll you don't. Life. Yeah. Pop up all night. What a pleasure thank you yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47972208,"title":"Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on his flight","duration":"0:42","description":"Former President Carter greeted everyone on a plane headed to Washington from Atlanta. The 92-year-old smiled the entire way down the aisle.","url":"/US/video/jimmy-carter-shakes-hands-passenger-flight-47972208","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.