Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter

The judge who presided over the acquittal of Casey Anthony in a murder trial televised live around the world said Thursday that an accidental killing is the most logical explanation for her 2-year-old daughter's death.
0:23 | 03/02/17

Transcript for Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
But few presided over they Casey Anthony murder trial offering new insight into the sensational Casey Anthony was acquitted of first degree murder in 2011. And the death of her two year old daughter Caylee. Former judge bell bid Perry says one theory is at Anthony used too much chloroform. While trying to quiet Caylee and the girl died Anthony claimed the toddler drowned in the family pool.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

