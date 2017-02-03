Transcript for Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter

But few presided over they Casey Anthony murder trial offering new insight into the sensational Casey Anthony was acquitted of first degree murder in 2011. And the death of her two year old daughter Caylee. Former judge bell bid Perry says one theory is at Anthony used too much chloroform. While trying to quiet Caylee and the girl died Anthony claimed the toddler drowned in the family pool.

