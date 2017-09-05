Transcript for Judge grants request to erase Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction

This caught cannot know Juan Hernandez chose to end his life. And declined to infer intent. He inmates to relinquish its appellate rights are intent to interfere with the cost of justice from whose suicide. A tragic act that may have complex. And myriad causes. The commonwealth supplemental filings suggests many possible motives to suicide. And related to the defendant's appeal. The report contained in this supplemental filing. Which she's a series of statements purportedly made by an unnamed inmates. Particularly telling is the fact that according. To the top corrections investigators were caught. Inmates who are aware. And some viewed as disrespectful. A radio broadcast that quote for the fact and in case may be game. The report also states that according to other inmates in innocent become increasingly spiritual imprisoned. And they viewed his suicide as some sort of religious math. One inmate stated that in and is frequently talk with the religious tone and expressed his belief that when you're done you still get three and me. A religious motive and possible mental disturbance is reflected in the note Jimenez allegedly left for his fiancee. In which he wrote. This let the supremes. The only peace plan not mind. Report states that an inmate claimed to be one of Hernandez's best friends said that after the verdict in the other case. Ten minutes have been talking about and they are and going back to play even if it wasn't for the past. Statements that do not reflect the mind set of the defendant intended to waive his right to appeal. In any event this club could not draw inferences suggested I become well as proof of intent. Four pitcher who waiver for picture without holding an evidentiary hearing as then me an hour gap should there be contested. And the fact that the united waiver of forfeiture. Because she's not after conducting exhaustive examination every case as the circumstances. Of the defendant's debt. To determine if it actually was suicide. If the defendant had. City to make a voluntary choice whether or not live and the fact is a fact. Motivated the suicide. The interest of justice I conclude not unwarranted departure from doctrine of abatement under the theory that suicide constitutes waiver. Of the right to appeal will be theory that's whose site constitutes forfeiture by wrongdoing. And become including three that the interest of justice Warren. Not baiting and ended his convictions on the grounds that he had a negligible. Probability of success and he'll. None of the Massachusetts cases discussing abatement hint that the merits of the appeal might be relevant. In any event and then this is not did not yet file a motion for new trial or color briefs before his death. And that's what can speculate. The tension programs he may have raids challenge his convictions. Not only be being no reason to recognize any exception in this case in the interest of justice. The club has no choice but to abate proceedings of initiative. Vacating Hernandez's convictions. And dismissing the charges against him. Ian his appeal.

