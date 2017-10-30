Judge largely blocks Trump's military transgender ban

More
Trump ordered barring transgender people from serving in the military.
0:30 | 10/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge largely blocks Trump's military transgender ban

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50819845,"title":"Judge largely blocks Trump's military transgender ban","duration":"0:30","description":"Trump ordered barring transgender people from serving in the military.","url":"/US/video/judge-largely-blocks-trumps-military-transgender-ban-50819845","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.