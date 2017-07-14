Transcript for July 15, 1997: Gianni Versace murdered

Good evening we begin with murder in Miami he was one of the world's most influential fashion designers and Gianni Versace was murdered in broad daylight this morning. Justice he was returning from an ordinary trip to the news Stan not far from his home in Miami Beach for Saatchi was from southern Italy he was only fifty. The police say that a man simply came up behind him and shot him in the head. The murderer may have been a serial killer one of the FBI's most wanted. First from Miami here's ABC's mark potter. Pursuant she was rushed to Miami's Jackson memorial hospital early this morning where he was pronounced dead. He had been shot in the head at point blank range the shooting occurred on the front steps of his ornate mansion on ocean drive in Miami Beach. He was whale it would definitely looked like execution style. What is the Saber saw she took his usual morning walk today and came to this South Beach cafe where he bought five magazines. He then headed back off. About three and a half blocks north. Where he was shot offering his front gate. Police describe the assailant as a young white male dressed in a white shirt dark shorts and white cap wearing a backpack. After shooting Versace he walked away. Police say Versace appears to have been targets and. I do know is not a random act of violence. We were traditionally sees as a robbery and assault that manifested itself into a robbery. Sources say one of several suspects is reputed serial killer Andrew Cunanan. He is accused of killing his former gay lover and three other men in Minnesota Illinois and New Jersey. This pick up truck matching the description of a vehicle cunanan stole from his last picked dumb was found in a parking garage near the Versace home. Also found nearby was a pile of bloodstained clothing and a backpack. And eyewitness believes he saw the man near the garage. That if the guy put a taxi. To the scene he was on the size become an alleyway and across the street. And done. And I see the taxi like put on its its lights like like his and gets the tax. Her socks he was one of South Florida's biggest and most flamboyant stars. In 1992 he bought an apartment building and a hotel and converted them into his huge mansion on the beach which he opened for charity functions. This is not just the tragedy. But it is also a good rate lost more community and in fact the world. The FBI has joined the investigation and authorities had given no indication. Of whether they are close to making an arrest. Mark potter ABC news Miami Beach.

