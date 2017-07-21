-
Now Playing: Burundi robotics team missing after competition in Washington, DC
-
Now Playing: Blind, burned dog finds home with firefighter-in-training
-
Now Playing: July 24, 2007: Family of Connecticut doctor William Petit is murdered
-
Now Playing: Connecticut woman facing deportation to Guatemala takes refuge in local church
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson says he has led a 'conflict-free life'
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: OJ Simpson parole hearing
-
Now Playing: Will OJ Simpson be granted parole?
-
Now Playing: What to expect in OJ Simpson's parole hearing
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson describes himself as a 'good soldier' and 'giving guy'
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson's commitment is to 'be a better Christian'
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson speaks out about Vegas robbery to parole board
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson's daughter describes him as 'my best friend and my rock'
-
Now Playing: Chairman calls OJ Simpson 90 instead of 70 years old
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson's lawyer misplaces letter during hearing
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery case
-
Now Playing: Will Nevada parole board grant OJ Simpson parole?
-
Now Playing: Notable moments during OJ Simpson's parole hearing
-
Now Playing: Vigil commemorates those killed in Aurora movie-theater shooting
-
Now Playing: Small plane makes emergency landing on Long Island highway
-
Now Playing: Salem witch-trial victims honored 325 years later