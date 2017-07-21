Transcript for July 24, 2007: Family of Connecticut doctor William Petit is murdered

In Connecticut a small town is reeling from a crime that is every homeowner's nightmare. Mother and her two daughters were killed by two men who invaded their home. The suspects just recently got out of jail despite having very long criminal records why were they not behind bars. ABC's Gigi stone is in the town of Cheshire Connecticut. Today this tiny quiet community is in morning. Trying to make sense of an unmatched. People hauler -- here watching of my heart racing and I. Stopped. Police say it was early yesterday morning when two men broke into the home of a prominent doctor William Pettit. They tied him up along with his two teenage daughters and then drove his wife Jennifer to a local bank forcing her to withdraw money. At that point the Cheshire police department was notified. By the bank teller because the woman was able to relay to the bank told that she was being held captive. By the time police reached the home it was too late the robbers had returned and set fire to the house the wife and daughters one of whom was headed for college in the fall. Were found dead. The father managed to escape badly beaten but alive. As devastating as the father of the myself I mean. I can't imagine women like. Then came the arrests and the realization that the accused had long rap sheets 26 year old Joshua comments are yes ski. Burglarizing since he was fourteen. This tragedy is raising many questions today. Chief among them how was it possible these two man with such a long criminal records or out of prison and able to commit the terrific crime. Former prosecutor Kent Alexander says tragedies such as these bolster the argument for three strikes laws. Which mandate long prison sentences for anyone who commit three serious crimes. Well Connecticut does not have a three strike law 24 other states do Alexander says one of the suspects comments are EF ski could have qualified. It Connecticut had it tough three strikes laws. This guy could be locked up for the rest ms. Lloyd neck of the states that have three strikes laws argue they work to reduce crime. Tonight the two suspects stand accused of sexual assault kidnapping and murder. She east down ABC news Cheshire Connecticut.

