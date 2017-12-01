Justice Department and Baltimore Reach Consent Decree on Reforming City's Police Department

After months of negotiation, the U.S. Department of Justice and the city of Baltimore have reached an agreement on a consent decree that mandates reforms of the city's police department, federal and city officials announced today.
1:15 | 01/12/17

Transcript for Justice Department and Baltimore Reach Consent Decree on Reforming City's Police Department

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

After months of negotiation, the U.S. Department of Justice and the city of Baltimore have reached an agreement on a consent decree that mandates reforms of the city's police department, federal and city officials announced today.
