Kentucky city moving 2 Confederate statues from courthouse

Workers in Lexington, Kentucky, moved two Confederate statues after the local County Council voted to remove them from the area outside a former courthouse.
0:51 | 10/17/17

Transcript for Kentucky city moving 2 Confederate statues from courthouse
