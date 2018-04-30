-
Now Playing: Former police officer, 72, arrested in decades-old 'Golden State Killer' case
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested in decades-old 'Golden State Killer' case: Sources
-
Now Playing: Weekend rewind: Golden State Killer
-
Now Playing: Facebook co-founder says Americans should get paid for their data
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin says she is taking back her apology
-
Now Playing: Tom Brokaw: I was 'ambushed and then perp walked' after sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: How women at Nike changed their workplace culture
-
Now Playing: Hospice patient gets wish granted by law enforcement
-
Now Playing: Questions grow about how 'Golden State Killer' was found
-
Now Playing: One-handed football star makes NFL history
-
Now Playing: Bill Cosby trial juror speaks out after verdict
-
Now Playing: Cat loose for a week in JFK Airport finally caught
-
Now Playing: New video shows capture of woman accused of 2 murders
-
Now Playing: Caravan of migrants reaches US border
-
Now Playing: Evacuations ordered as Arizona fire grows
-
Now Playing: Multiple rounds of severe weather expected in central US
-
Now Playing: Michelle Wolf's White House Correspondents' dinner speech ignites backlash
-
Now Playing: Florida police officer signs off after 30 years of service
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video captures arrest of Lois Riess